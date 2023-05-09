USDA offers farmers workshops focused on mental health

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships offers farmers mental health assistance.

The center offers a workshop every Tuesday through June 9. Workers hope to help communities discuss mental health challenges and how to address them

Tuesday’s session focused on the issue of stress and suicide farmers face.

“We know that people working in agriculture have complicated lives and livelihoods and that the stress can be very challenging,” said Director Samantha Joseph. “People working in agriculture, we are losing them to suicide at six times the rate of other professions. So we are taking very seriously the risk and stress that people are facing.”

If someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available 24-7. Call 988 or 1-800-farm-aid for a mental health hotline specific to farmers. CLICK HERE to learn more about the center’s workshops.

