On Your Side: File your claim in $725 mil Facebook settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was announced recently you could cash in on the Facebook settlement. It’s a $725 million settlement tied to potential privacy violations.

If you’ve used Facebook within the last 16 years, file a claim. This is the class action settlement page.

Go to the submit a claim tab. It will ask you for some basic information. Make sure you know your Facebook username. Pick a way to get your money. There are five options. You should get an email confirmation. There are several scams out there about the settlement. You don’t have to pay to submit your claim.

There is no word on how much money you’ll get. It depends on how many claims are filed. Attorneys take a nice chunk too.

Submit your claim by August 25.

The final hearing is in September. There could be appeals. There’s an approval process.

