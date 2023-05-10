Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Use this lure that worked then and now

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner, shares this week’s fishing report from area lakes.

Week of May 8, 2023:

Bull Shoals Lake

Post-spawn bass require topwater lures, and the old standby bait, the Pop-R, is hard to beat. Fishing the ledge rock banks in the creeks is your best bet.

Table Rock Lake

You will find bass are in all stages of the Spawn. Pre-spawn, spawn, and post-spawn. You should have a topwater lure ready while tossing a Bass Pro puke color Teaser Tube. The fish are 6-12 feet deep. If there’s wind, fish the flat point. If not, fish the small pockets a little Deeper.

Stockton Lake

If there are clouds or wind, fish a jerk bait near the back of the covers or pockets. If it’s sunny and there is no wind, use a Shakey head in the same area with a small Zoom trick worm.

Lake of the Ozarks

Use a rattle trap on shallow ledge rock banks if there is any wind. If it’s sunny and there is no wind, try keying on shallow docks with a small jig or Ned rig.

GOOD LUCK!

Enter the Fish Like a Bass Pro contest: https://www.ky3.com/page/the-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest-and-ultimate-tackle-box-giveaway/

CLICK to buy the lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/chompers-twin-tail-grub?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|chompers|twin

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and storms could be heavy in the southern Ozarks, with dry weather in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight and Thursday
Shirley/Bolivar, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms pack a punch on Tuesday in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

O-Zone: Class 3 District 5 tennis
O-Zone: Class 3 District 5 tennis
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Rick and Mike discuss how to work a Hula Grub
FILE — Aftab Pureval poses in front of City Hall in Downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 9,...
Cincinnati’s mayor talks Chiefs-Bengals game. But more reserved this time around.
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid...
Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series