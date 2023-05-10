Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of black bears call the Ozarks home. And residents are sharing more and more sightings as the weather warms.
Miles Daivs captured a bear on his security camera at his home in Harrison, Ark. It wanders away from the porch, then checks out the trash cans before strolling down a street.
Danika Noble shared a video of a bear sighting near Diggins. She spotted it in a tree along the road.
