Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of black bears call the Ozarks home. And residents are sharing more and more sightings as the weather warms.

Miles Daivs captured a bear on his security camera at his home in Harrison, Ark. It wanders away from the porch, then checks out the trash cans before strolling down a street.

Danika Noble shared a video of a bear sighting near Diggins. She spotted it in a tree along the road.

