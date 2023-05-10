Benton County deputy, another driver suffer injuries in crash near Warsaw, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver suffered injuries following a crash near Warsaw.

The crash happened last weekend on Missouri 7 near West Dam Access Road.

Investigators say a car pulled in front of Deputy Andrew Ehlers, forcing him off the roadway and hitting a sign. Deputy Ehlers and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

The deputy’s K9 was also inside the patrol car. The sheriff says the deputy and K9 are expected to make full recoveries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.