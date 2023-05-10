Benton County deputy, another driver suffer injuries in crash near Warsaw, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver suffered injuries following a crash near Warsaw.

The crash happened last weekend on Missouri 7 near West Dam Access Road.

Investigators say a car pulled in front of Deputy Andrew Ehlers, forcing him off the roadway and hitting a sign. Deputy Ehlers and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

The deputy’s K9 was also inside the patrol car. The sheriff says the deputy and K9 are expected to make full recoveries.

