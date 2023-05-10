CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive wanted for domestic assault

Springfield detectives believe 27-year-old Kevin Chris Anderson is in the Ava area.
By Maria Neider
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Kevin Chris Anderson, 27
Kevin Chris Anderson, 27(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kevin Chris Anderson. The 27-year-old is wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for third-degree domestic assault. Anderson pleaded guilty in 2020 to the charge. Springfield police describe Anderson as approximately 6′01″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a star on his right hand.

Investigators say Anderson is believed to be in the Ava area, but also has ties to Kennett, Missouri. If you’ve seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

There’s a cash reward for information that leads to Anderson’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
