Dallas County deputies arrest man accused of placing threatening letter in library book

Matthew Fleetwood faces four counts of terrorist threats and one count of making a false bomb threat.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of placing a threatening letter inside a library book.

Matthew Fleetwood faces four counts of terrorist threats and one count of making a false bomb threat.

The letter referred to seven devices in and around the city of Buffalo, with one device in the school described as being a chemical device that could leave a hole the size of a football field. The letter claimed the author, “Jack,” was paid to kill Matthew Fleetwood. The letter included a list of demands, including locking Matthew Fleetwood and his wife in a motel room and giving them $1.5 million for pain and suffering.

Authorities searched all school buildings and county and city government buildings and found no evidence of any danger.

A judge set bond for Fleetwood at $75,000.

