Leigh’s Lost and Found: Owner refuses to give up on finding her long lost dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, another plea from a desperate pet owner to keep your eyes and ears open for any signs of her lost dog.

We first brought you Jackson’s story at the beginning of this year when he’d been missing from El Dorado Springs, Missouri for three months. Now, it’s been seven months but his owner refuses to give up hope that somehow he’ll be found.

“I just want to update and put him back out there in case someone picked him up or rescues got him. I’m not ever going to stop looking for him.”

Meagan Ogg is more determined than ever to get some answers. A dog sitter says Jackson got away when Meagan was on vacation last October. She’s not sure what to believe and says she’s never gotten a straight story.

She tells us, “I thought that maybe something happened to him and they just didn’t want to tell me that because of how upset I’d be. But I gave them the opportunity knowing I was never going to speak to them again anyway to come clean and tell me if something happened.”

Meagan had to move to Texas but spent months driving every weekend to El Dorado Springs to look for Jackson. She had to pull back on that but spends most of her time now looking for him online.

She says, “I look at pages all day, every day. I look at shelters all day, every day, trying to get a hit and I have nothing about him. People have reached out but it’s been dogs that are quadruple his size. He’s just 38 pounds. He’s got tiny, short legs. He’s just very different and you would know if you saw him. I appreciate those people still reaching out.”

She is begging people to keep watching out for Jackson’s distinctive look. He’s a Pit Bull, Husky, Scottish Terrier mix with one blue eye and one brown eye.

“Jackson is my peace, my home. He’s been with me through every milestone I’ve had. He’s my only happy place and of course I can go get another dog and be happy, I love dogs. But he’s my baby and I’m not ready to let him go.”

If you see Jackson or know anything about his disappearance, Meagan is offering a large reward, no questions asked. You can contact her with any information through the link below to her facebook page.

You can also send in any tips or sightings to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.