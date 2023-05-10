A man from Isabella, Mo. is accused of kidnapping a woman, child

ISABELLA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Isabella is facing several charges in connection to the kidnapping of a woman and a child.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Perry last Thursday after deputies and the highway patrol responded to a 911 hang-up call at a house in Isabella. They say Perry had taken the woman and child. The three were found at Perry’s house on a county road near town.

The sheriff’s office says Perry was arrested after an investigation revealed that the victim had been physically assaulted. It was also discovered that Perry had burglarized the victim’s house and tampered with a witness.

Perry is charged with Burglary, Child Kidnapping, Kidnapping, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Tampering or Attempting to Tamper with a Victim and two counts of domestic assault.

He is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond.

