MANHUNT: Baxter County authorities searching for 2 suspects wanted in home burglary investigation

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEAR CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in a home burglary investigation near Clarkridge, Ark.

Deputies responded to a report of a home burglarized. Deputies believe one man escaped arrest in a vehicle. The other man took off on foot into a wooded area. Authorities surrounded a home around the 4 p.m. hour.

The search began Wednesday afternoon along the Ozark County line. Baxter County authorities are using dogs on the ground and a helicopter by air to locate the suspect. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

