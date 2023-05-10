MANHUNT: Baxter County authorities searching for 2 suspects wanted in home burglary investigation

NEAR CLARKRIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in a home burglary investigation near Clarkridge, Ark.

Deputies responded to a report of a home burglarized. Deputies believe one man escaped arrest in a vehicle. The other man took off on foot into a wooded area. Authorities surrounded a home around the 4 p.m. hour.

The search began Wednesday afternoon along the Ozark County line. Baxter County authorities are using dogs on the ground and a helicopter by air to locate the suspect. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

