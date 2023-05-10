Missouri legislature approves $20 million for I-44 study

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri House and Senate recently passed a budget bill providing $2.8 billion to expand I-70. However, the spending plan includes $20 million to study I-44.

If it receives the governor’s signature, then experts at AGC of Missouri will begin an environmental study of the interstate. The study will consist of things like water shead from the interstate and the environmental impact of the roadway. It will allow experts to understand water management and air pollution better. This study is required before the Environmental Protection Agency will allow projects to move forward. Officials felt like now was a good time to begin the study to accelerate future projects.

“This was a chance really to deal with not just completing the third lane on I-70 but also starting to focus on I-44 and really bringing that to the forefront to get that started, not just have all the resources go to I-70 but get the work started on I-44,″ said AGC President Leonard Toejes.

This study will give experts a look into the impact of the interstate and is the first step to adding to the highway. Officials at AGC say that other states are looking at making similar improvements to interstate systems. The upgrades are expected to impact Missouri’s transportation system and economy. While focusing on the I-70 improvements, officials want to ensure I-44 meets a standard of excellence.

“Think there’s been a lot of focus on I-70,” said Toejes. “Certainly adding the third lane to I-70. In both directions. However, I-44 is becoming just as critical, if not equally critical, to the economic development of the state. And having I-44, also up to the capacity that I-70 Is, is an important step for the state and for all the logistics that are such an important part of Missouri’s economy. So, this, I think, would be the first step to bring I-44 Up to what I 70 years.”

Lawmakers say I-70 is the priority. There are no plans to widen I-44 in the near future.

