Neighbors upset over trash transfer station coming to Aurora

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Attracting new business is usually a benefit for any city. But in Aurora, that new business is causing an uproar.

“It’s going to draw mosquitoes. It’s going to draw bugs. It’s going to draw everything you can think of,” said Chris Dodge.

Melissa Lowery said, “I think that you’ll have more rodents, more pests, roaches. I don’t know what all.”

People living in Aurora say they are disgusted by the idea of having a trash heap in the middle of town. Officials have given a local garbage collection company the go-ahead to build a transfer station in an industrial part of the city.

“I think there’s just a lot of fear of the unknown,” said Aurora City Manager Jon Holmes.

He says the transfer station will have restrictions.

“Garbage cannot stay there. Trash or whatever is left there cannot stay there longer than 24 hours. It is dumped. It is put into a big container on a trailer and then it is taken somewhere,” he said.

The company will have to follow state guidelines.

“Probably the biggest thing is the regular inspections of the site meaning that it has city staff onsite, on a very regular basis, to make sure that they’re keeping everything clean and within the restrictions and the regulations that are placed on it by the state department of natural resources,” said Holmes.

But that does little to reassure people living nearby.

Melissa Lowery said, “I don’t care who picks up my trash, it’s trash I threw it out for a reason. I just don’t want it down the street from my house.”

“I like that Doty, that a local company got it, got the bid for the city, we just don’t want them to put it here in town. Put it out of town, away from the residents, away from the kids, and don’t hurt our property values,” said Bryan Lowery.

