Ozarks Amphitheater in Camden County ready for Friday’s first concert, despite recent fire

By Marina Silva
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a fire damaged one building at the Ozarks Amphitheater, staff members have been working for the past month to get everything back up and running.

”We’re excited we’ve had Breaking Benjamin and Bush. It’s a great show, and they’re great people to work with,“ said Tom Abbett, Director of Business Development.

A string of tragic events hit the Ozarks Amphitheater in April.

”Between the fire and we had a beloved pet die here at the amphitheater. We lost Jax five days after the fire, then we had a water main leak that they say took us five days to get it remedied,” said Abbett.

The building that caught fire was one of the concession stands, the main office, and some restrooms. Directors came up with a new plan.

”We have a had a sister concession stand that wasn’t overly utilized. So we’ve expanded that all windows will be open, they’re still restroom stalls available in that building. We are going to supplement with food trucks and portable locations for bar and concessions or restrooms,“ said Abbett.

If you’re heading to the show, you could see something new regarding parking.

”We have prepaid preferred parking. If you want to pay ahead of time, (you can) park close to the gate. That’s a new feature for us this year, ” said Abbett.

Through community help, the show will go on.

” It takes a village to be able to do this. And you know, we’re very fortunate that, you know, people have rallied around us and offered lots of help.”

