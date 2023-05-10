Police arrest man wanted in stabbing death of a man in St. James, Mo.

Joseph Duane Snow/Phelps County Jail
Joseph Duane Snow/Phelps County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for stabbing two men in St. James. One man died from the wounds.

Joseph Duane Snow, 33, of St. James, faces several charges, including first-degree murder in the death of Luke Moreland.

Officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Saint David Street around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Moreland suffered several stabbing wounds. Officers say another man with several stab wounds survived the attack.

Investigators say Snow admitted the incident started with an altercation between the three men.

