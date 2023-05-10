Springfield’s City Utilities reports 2,000 outages following storm

Courtesy: Springfield's City Utilities
Courtesy: Springfield's City Utilities(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported a peak of nearly 2,000 outages following a storm Wednesday afternoon.

The storm knocked down power lines in the downtown area and southeast Springfield. The storm rolled through in the 3 p.m. hour.

City Utilities says it has crews working to restore power.

