Springfield’s City Utilities reports 2,000 outages following storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported a peak of nearly 2,000 outages following a storm Wednesday afternoon.

The storm knocked down power lines in the downtown area and southeast Springfield. The storm rolled through in the 3 p.m. hour.

City Utilities says it has crews working to restore power.

