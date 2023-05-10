Teenager dies after falling from a bluff near Eureka Springs, Ark.

NEAR EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a teenager died after he fell 50 feet off a bluff near Eureka Springs.

Caroll County investigators identified Dante Gryskiewicz, 18, of Bentonville, Ark.

The incident happened on May 6 around 7:30 p.m. near the North Dam site. Witnesses observed Gryskiewicz’s fall. Emergency crews reached him by boat because of the rough terrain and lack of a trail. Gryskiewicz later died at a hospital from injuries to his back and head.

