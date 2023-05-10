Teenager dies after falling from a bluff near Eureka Springs, Ark.

Investigators say a teenager died after he fell 50 feet off a bluff near Eureka Springs.
Investigators say a teenager died after he fell 50 feet off a bluff near Eureka Springs.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators say a teenager died after he fell 50 feet off a bluff near Eureka Springs.

Caroll County investigators identified Dante Gryskiewicz, 18, of Bentonville, Ark.

The incident happened on May 6 around 7:30 p.m. near the North Dam site. Witnesses observed Gryskiewicz’s fall. Emergency crews reached him by boat because of the rough terrain and lack of a trail. Gryskiewicz later died at a hospital from injuries to his back and head.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and storms could be heavy in the southern Ozarks, with dry weather in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms return late today
Shirley/Bolivar, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms pack a punch on Tuesday in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night
Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. Thomas. Courtesy: Taney County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested in Taney County in connection to a murder of a Parsons, Kansas man

Latest News

Aaron Perry Ozark County Sheriff's Office
A man from Isabella, Mo. is accused of kidnapping a woman, child
Rain and storms could be heavy in the southern Ozarks, with dry weather in central Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms return late today
More storms later today
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as head coach Andy Reid...
Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series