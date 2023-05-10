U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A quiet street on South Market Avenue in Springfield is facing an unexpected challenge as the United States Postal Service (USPS) suspends mail delivery to the area.

For the last month, residents have been left without their usual mail service, causing frustration and inconvenience.

“It’s causing a problem because I had two bills that were behind, and I didn’t know it because I was waiting for the letters to come in the mail,” Stepvon Jackson, a neighbor, says.

The issue revolves around a seemingly small yet significant factor, the presence of a neighborhood dog.

Biscuit is the canine who inadvertently disrupted mail delivery in the area. According to witnesses, Biscuit had a previous encounter with a postal carrier. Despite claims from neighbors that Biscuit is a friendly dog and not a threat, the carrier pepper-sprayed him during the incident, according to neighbors.

“Somebody obviously doesn’t know Biscuit,” David Patrick, a neighbor, says.

He says that the postal carrier overreacted, leading to the suspension of mail delivery.

Mark Inglett, a USPS spokesperson, provided insight into the situation, stating, “Basically, our protocol is this: if a dog is loose and there’s any risk of a dog bite or injury, we notify the owner.”

While Biscuit’s owner, who declined an on-camera interview, acknowledged being notified about the incident, he did not anticipate the extent to which the neighborhood would be affected.

Residents now find themselves inconvenienced by the lack of mail service. Those without alternative transportation face additional challenges.

“I know this is a huge inconvenience for those who don’t have a car,” Patrick says.

The consequences of the mail delivery suspension are far-reaching. Some residents are left without access to essential medications due to delayed deliveries. Others have missed important bills and are now grappling with the resulting consequences.

“My insurance company said they are going to hold my meds until we get the situation solved,” John Koch says.

In response to the neighborhood’s concerns, officials have proposed the installation of a community mailbox on the street. However, no specific timeline has been provided, as neighbors have been informed that permits are required before the mailbox can be set up.

Frustrated by the ongoing disruption, residents are questioning why the entire street is being punished due to the actions of one dog.

“He delivers right on this next street,” Jackson says. “We watch him deliver mail. He sits on the side of my house every lunch break but he can’t deliver my mail to my house.”

