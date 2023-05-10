Voters in Mountain Home School District fail millage rate increase for high school renovations

Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.
Mountain Home High School/Mountain Home, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Voters failed a multi-million dollar bond measure for renovations to the high school in Mountain Home. The vote failed by nearly 1,500 votes.

The project price tag added up to $55 million. The high school was built in 1966.

Voters in August of 2022 voted against a millage increase that would have raised $40 million for renovations.

