Voters in Mountain Home School District fail millage rate increase for high school renovations
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Voters failed a multi-million dollar bond measure for renovations to the high school in Mountain Home. The vote failed by nearly 1,500 votes.
The project price tag added up to $55 million. The high school was built in 1966.
Voters in August of 2022 voted against a millage increase that would have raised $40 million for renovations.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.