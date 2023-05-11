Crash kills a woman from St. Robert, Mo.

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 79-year-old woman from St. Robert was killed in a crash after she ran a stop sign Wednesday morning.

Troopers say Renate Romero’s car was hit by another car at the intersection of J.H. Williamson Junior Drive and Historic Route 66 which is north of the city park. The patrol says both cars ran off the road.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

