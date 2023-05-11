CUTE: Zoo welcomes 2 litters of endangered red wolf pups

The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.
The North Carolina Zoo welcomed endangered red wolf pups.(North Carolina Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating the birth of nine red wolf pups.

The zoo shared a video online of a few of the new pups that have arrived. The team said it welcomed two litters of the critically endangered animals.

The first litter, born to parents Marsh and Roan, had three pups, and the second litter, born to Denali and May, had six, for a total of 9 pups, the zoo shared.

Officials with the zoo said the red wolf population has been dwindling and was once declared extinct in the wild. But the team in North Carolina is working to ensure the survival of the species.

Both litters were born behind the scenes as a part of the zoo’s contributions to the American Red Wolf SAFE Program.

Veterinary staff said the pups will get continued checkups to make sure all nine remain in good health.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms are possible early Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Not Out of the Forecast Yet
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Danika Noble/Diggins, Mo.
Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
The mobile app can be used by teachers, staff and administrators to communicate with each other...
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo,...
With Missouri ban on gender-affirming care likely, Kansas City Council approves sanctuary status