Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is tackling numerous construction projects in 2023. You can see all the planned work in southwest Missouri here. And it’s impossible to have workers on the job 24-7.

So, our viewer Tosha wants to know, “Do you have to follow the reduced speed limit in construction zones when workers are not present?”

The construction includes the $21 million project to widen Route 60 in south Springfield. Crews are adding a lane between National Avenue & Kansas Expressway in each direction.

MoDOT looks at several factors to determine what it considers a safe speed through the work zone. One factor here: 12-foot-wide driving lanes have been reduced to 10 feet wide.

“We feel that with a 10-foot lane, it reduces the person’s ability to number one get through the worst of it,” explained MoDOT District Construction Engineer Johnny Teegardin. “Number two, (it reduces the ability to) react to any adverse conditions that may show up, you know if somebody encroaches into their lane or something else happens, they have to react to they don’t have the maneuverable space they normally would have.”

Statewide in 2022, MoDOT recorded more than 2,500 accidents in work zones, with 13 fatalities.

One more difference for you when workers are present; the fine for speeding is enhanced. State law adds a fee of $250 in addition to any other penalty for speeding or illegal passing.

YES. MoDOT says the posted reduced speeds in work zones protect the workers and you.

