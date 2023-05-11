Glendale High School teacher placed on leave after repeatedly using racial slur

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Glendale High School teacher is now on leave after repeatedly using a racial slur in class this week. A student started recording a video as a classmate confronted the teacher.

Teacher, “Is the word --- not allowed?”

Student, “I’m just saying right now, as a teacher, if you want to keep your job... This isn’t a threat from me.”

Teacher, “I’m not calling anyone a --- .”

Student, “I understand.”

Teacher, “I can say the word.

This happened Tuesday, around 11:30 a.m. The teacher said the N-word twice in the video after reportedly saying it several times before the student started recording. She told her Mom, who called Glendale High School leaders. The mother said when she arrived at the school before noon, the teacher was already being escorted out.

She had this to say about the incident and the teacher.

“You are there to teach and protect our babies. We trust you. They trust you. No student should ever feel like they should be put into a position where they need to defend themselves.”

The Glendale High School principal sent out a message to staff and parents following the incident. In it, Dr. Josh Groves says, “I want you to know that the comments expressed in the video are inappropriate, inexcusable, and do not meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees.”

Groves also said, “An investigation is ongoing, and while it continues, the staff member will remain on administrative leave. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

The Springfield Public Schools District would not confirm the teacher’s name or tell us how long he has worked in the district.

