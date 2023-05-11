Greenhouse Coffee in downtown Springfield orders new window following storm damage

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Customers enjoyed treats from Greenhouse Coffee and Affogatto Bar when a strong storm moved into downtown Springfield and shattered one of the windows.

Baristas working during the incident took photos of the damage while Crystallena Price watched the storm from a nearby window. When an explosive sound came from the other room, Price described the moment as ‘scary’.

“I could see the wind.’s bowing. And then the water was hitting the windows so hard. You couldn’t see out. It was just like a whitewash on the windows. And then, within a couple more minutes, the window blew out. And it was as if it exploded it like, you know, shot glass all the way to the back of the room,” Price recounted.

Price is thankful that was the only damage the business faced.

Greenhouse Coffee and Affogatto Bar has been open for a little more than a yeaoverdents from nearby universities. Surprisingly, this incident led to a little spike in business after parts of the city lost power.

“If anything, we had a rush after that because everybody else’s power was out downtown, and for whatever reason, ours was not. It’s patched for now. Hopefully, a new window today or tomorrow,” Price said.

Price said this incident was a reminder to pay attention to storms moving in and have a plan in place.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
Rain will have ended in most spots by this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and a few storms today
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Danika Noble/Diggins, Mo.
Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks

Latest News

Richard Gillette operates Premiere Exterior Solutions. Last year in an email to On Your Side,...
On Your Side Investigation Update: Better Business Bureau revokes Nixa company’s accreditation
Meet Branson's newest K9.
WATCH: See training for the Branson Police Department’s newest K9
WATCH: See training for the Branson Police Department’s newest K9
Stamp Out Hunger returns to the Ozarks Saturday
Stamp Out Hunger returns to the Ozarks Saturday
Stamp Out Hunger returns to the Ozarks Saturday