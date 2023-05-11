Greenhouse Coffee in downtown Springfield orders new window following storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Customers enjoyed treats from Greenhouse Coffee and Affogatto Bar when a strong storm moved into downtown Springfield and shattered one of the windows.

Baristas working during the incident took photos of the damage while Crystallena Price watched the storm from a nearby window. When an explosive sound came from the other room, Price described the moment as ‘scary’.

“I could see the wind.’s bowing. And then the water was hitting the windows so hard. You couldn’t see out. It was just like a whitewash on the windows. And then, within a couple more minutes, the window blew out. And it was as if it exploded it like, you know, shot glass all the way to the back of the room,” Price recounted.

Price is thankful that was the only damage the business faced.

Greenhouse Coffee and Affogatto Bar has been open for a little more than a yeaoverdents from nearby universities. Surprisingly, this incident led to a little spike in business after parts of the city lost power.

“If anything, we had a rush after that because everybody else’s power was out downtown, and for whatever reason, ours was not. It’s patched for now. Hopefully, a new window today or tomorrow,” Price said.

Price said this incident was a reminder to pay attention to storms moving in and have a plan in place.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.