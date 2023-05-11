Izard County man to appear on cooking show

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Izard County man will appear on a televised cooking show in May.

Jason Haling of Oxford will appear later this month on Country Network’s “Barbeque Country.”

Haling was selected after signing up to be on the show through a social media ad.

“I was scrolling through my Facebook one day and just happened to pop up that they were looking for cooks, and if you thought you were the best around, send in a video. So, I did and got lucky enough to be picked,” Haling explained.

Haling was sworn to secrecy about most of the show until after it aired but did explain what viewers could expect.

“There are twelve backyard pitmasters paired with twelve professional pitmasters, all trying to see who is going to be the best backyard cook in America,” Haling added.

He explained he has enjoyed barbequing with family and friends but is ready to take his skills to the next level.

Haling set up in Townsend Spice’s parking lot in Melbourne on Wednesday, giving citizens a taste of his cooking with wagyu beef, “pork shots,” and more.

