Judge sentences Harrison, Ark., man after pleading guilty to stabbing his pregnant girlfriend

Charles L. Boone, 29/Greene County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Boone County, Ark., man in the stabbing of his pregnant girlfriend.

Charles L. Boone will spend the next 32 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in the case.

Investigators say Boone stabbed Ashley Crawford, 27, in April of 2021. She was 27 weeks pregnant. Crawford suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations. Investigators say Crawford and the unborn baby both survived.

Police located Boone in Springfield. Officers arrested him without incident.

