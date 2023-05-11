Lake of the Ozarks organization providing free lifejackets for people to borrow

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A Lake of the Ozarks organization is making sure life jackets are easily accessible for those when by the water.

The life jackets will be placed around the lake at different public access spots. If you need one, you can stop at one of these spots and pick one up to use. You are asked to return it at the end of the day. This project is made possible through donations.

A dedication ceremony will be on Saturday for the life jacket loaner station at Public Beach 2 in Osage Beach. There will also be a boating and water safety seminar held at Camdenton High School. That starts at 8 a.m. Saturday.

