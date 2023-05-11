Local events for Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother’s Day events will be held at many locations around the Ozarks from Friday to Sunday.

BRUNCH

Cassell Vineyards - May 14, 10am-2pm

Dogwood Canyon Nature Park - May 14, 10am-2pm

Fire and Ice - May 14, 11am-2pm

Greek Belly - May 14, 11am-3pm

The Order - May 14

EVENTS

Celebrate MOM at Dickenson Park Zoo - May 14, 9am-5pm

Mom’s vs. Kids night at The War Zone - May 12, 6pm

Moms Play Free at The War Zone - May 14, 1pm

Mother and Daughter Charcuterie Class at Edible Art - May 12, 6pm

Several events at The Workshop at Finley Farms - May 12-14

Mother’s Day Festival at Mother’s Brewing Company - May 13, 1pm

Mother’s Day Gift and Antique Market at Schofield + Gray - May 13, 9am-3pm

Mother’s Day Republic Road Crawl (Boutiques)- May 13, 10am-3pm

Mother’s Day Weekend Strawberry Picking at Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery - 5/13, 10am-5pm

The Mom Walk Collective Mother’s Day Event - May 13, 11am-2pm

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.