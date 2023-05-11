Local events for Mother’s Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother’s Day events will be held at many locations around the Ozarks from Friday to Sunday.
BRUNCH
Cassell Vineyards - May 14, 10am-2pm
Dogwood Canyon Nature Park - May 14, 10am-2pm
Fire and Ice - May 14, 11am-2pm
Greek Belly - May 14, 11am-3pm
The Order - May 14
EVENTS
Celebrate MOM at Dickenson Park Zoo - May 14, 9am-5pm
Mom’s vs. Kids night at The War Zone - May 12, 6pm
Moms Play Free at The War Zone - May 14, 1pm
Mother and Daughter Charcuterie Class at Edible Art - May 12, 6pm
Several events at The Workshop at Finley Farms - May 12-14
Mother’s Day Festival at Mother’s Brewing Company - May 13, 1pm
Mother’s Day Gift and Antique Market at Schofield + Gray - May 13, 9am-3pm
Mother’s Day Republic Road Crawl (Boutiques)- May 13, 10am-3pm
Mother’s Day Weekend Strawberry Picking at Gardener’s Orchard and Bakery - 5/13, 10am-5pm
The Mom Walk Collective Mother’s Day Event - May 13, 11am-2pm
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.