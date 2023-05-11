Missouri Gov. Parson discusses budget during stop in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Parson discussed a proposed budget waiting for his signature during a stop in Springfield on Thursday. He visited students at Grace Classical Academy.

The Missouri legislature approved $51 billion in spending, $1 billion more than the governor asked.  The Republican chief executive says he’s generally happy with how programs are being funded but expects some changes will be made.

“I think the vast majority of it (will stay) when it comes to workforce development, when it comes to child care, education, mental health healthcare, transportation, those are all big issues,” said Governor Parson. “All of that’s intact in there.”

There are a number of Springfield-area projects in the 2023-2024 fiscal year spending plan. They include $8 million to repair the Jefferson Avenue footbridge and $5 million for a new youth mental health facility.

The Missouri legislature adjourns on Friday at 6 p.m.

