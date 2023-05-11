Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County

(Source: MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a woman died in an unusual crash in Hickory County.

Troopers identified the victim as Lacey Ritch, 33, of Urbana.

Investigators say the crash happened on U.S. 54, four miles east of Weaubleau. They say Ritch jumped out of a truck she was riding. A trailer on that truck hit her. A vehicle then hit her on the highway. She died from her injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

