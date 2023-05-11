Police investigate death at park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at Grant Beach Park in the 1400 block of North Grant around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators found a man dead but have not said how he died.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Witnesses say a vehicle at the time of the crime left the park. Police want to locate that driver. However, they say they are unsure if the driver knows anything about the crime. Police have not released what the vehicle was.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.