Police investigate death at park in Springfield, Mo.

Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at Grant Beach Park in the 1400 block of North Grant around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators found a man dead but have not said how he died.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Witnesses say a vehicle at the time of the crime left the park. Police want to locate that driver. However, they say they are unsure if the driver knows anything about the crime. Police have not released what the vehicle was.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of thunderstorms along with moderate to heavy rain are possible Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight and Thursday
Shirley/Bolivar, Mo.
VIEWER PICTURES: Storms pack a punch on Tuesday in the Ozarks
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
FILE- In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
On Your Side: File your claim in $725 mil Facebook settlement
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued through Monday night

Latest News

The Revive 66 Campground for unsheltered people who need a place to stay overnight has grown...
Drury University architecture students continue efforts to help Springfield homeless campground with another new cottage
Periods of thunderstorms along with moderate to heavy rain are possible Thursday night.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Tonight and Thursday
Libby Phillips paid $252.35 to get the truck back. Then decided to fight the charge. She filed...
On Your Side: Springfield customer gets refund on tow bill
Libby Phillips paid $252.35 to get the truck back. Then decided to fight the charge.
On Your Side: Springfield customer gets refund on tow bill