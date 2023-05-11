Pratto, Massey, Olivares homer as Royals blast White Sox

Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run...
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nick Pratto homered and Brad Keller won for the first time in nearly a month as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Keller (3-3), who leads the majors with 32 walks allowed, got into immediate trouble walking the first two batters he faced, but escaped first-inning damage with a double play and strikeout.

Gavin Sheets walked to lead off the second and scored on Hanser Alberto’s single to left for the White Sox lone run off Keller.

Keller finished five innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks, striking out four to earn his first win since April 12.

The Royals batted around in the first, collecting six hits, including Pratto’s two-out RBI single, grabbing a 4-0 lead while forcing Lance Lynn (1-5) to toss 37 pitches in the inning.

Lynn surrendered seven runs on nine hits two walks, fanning four over five innings.

Pratto’s homer, a two-run shot to right, gave Kansas City a 7-1 lead in the fifth.

Michael Massey opened the fourth with his first home run of the season and Edward Olivares opened the seventh with his third homer. Massey and Vinnie Pasquantino each produced three hits.

Four Royals relievers fanned seven over four scoreless innings.

Chicago had six hits, all singles. Luis Robert Jr. struck out four times, snapping an eight-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox OF Billy Hamilton was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 7 with a left hamstring strain.

TRANSACTIONS

White Sox RHP Nick Padilla was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, OF Jake Marisnick’s contract was selected from Charlotte, and RHP Alexander Colomé was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.84 ERA) will oppose RHP Brady Singer (2-4, 8.82) in Thursday’s series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

