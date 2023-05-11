Republic Schools issue statement on bus driver pulled over by police

By Liam Garrity
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic School District leaders say claims of erratic driving by a substitute bus driver on Wednesday are unsubstantiated.

Police said the driver was pulled over after a parent called 911 saying their student reported the erratic driving. But, police found the driver was not impaired and did not commit a crime.

In a statement from Republic Schools, the bus was pulled over with five kids inside. A different bus and bus driver was brought in to take the students home. The bus driver was a substitute driver, and the regular bus driver returned Thursday.

Police say they have no reports of injured kids. The Republic School District repeated that in a statement to KY3 News:

At this time, we know there was no single event or accident that prompted the bus to be pulled over. According to the Republic Police Department, a parent called 911 after a student on the bus reported erratic driving. That report, as well as claims of student injuries as a result of the bus ride, were found to be unsubstantiated.

District leaders and School Resource Officers have reviewed video footage from the bus and taken statements from students who were on board. In addition, per Board of Education policy, the driver of the bus was interviewed and tested for drugs/alcohol. There were no substances found.

