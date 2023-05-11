Springfield Public Schools garden clubs provide fresh produce to food banks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Students in Springfield Public Schools are learning about agriculture while making a difference in the community. The students grow a garden, and some of what they harvest goes to a food bank.

Twice a week, tend to the garden as part of the Farm to School program. Kids can learn where their food comes from while getting hands-on experience growing it. The district has 26 school gardens. At the beginning of spring, students start tilling the soil and planting seeds. They continue to care for the plants by watering them and picking the weeds. Once the produce is ready and ripe, the students harvest the fruits and vegetables they grew.

“We grow a lot of stuff, including corn, tomatoes, lettuce, and strawberries,” said fourth grader Harper Blaine

“You get to pick strawberries, lettuce, and sometimes onions,” said First grader Bennett Dateman. “It grows super fast.”

“I think most Americans are too far away from where their food comes from,” said Farm to School Program director Kendall Slaughter. “They don’t necessarily think about where their groceries come from and give the opportunity to the students at a young age to learn those parts of agriculture. It is very important for them to appreciate the amount of work that goes into any meal that they have.”

Once the food is ripe and ready to be picked, some go home with the students, but a lot goes to Ozarks Food Harvest or the unhoused community. In 2002, the district donated hundreds of pounds of tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables to food banks.

Students start the gardens during the school year, but many of them come back in the summer to continue working on the gardens. This program allows students to see what it is like to grow their food and connect with each other and the community while learning about one of Missouri’s top industries.

“Some schools that are closer to the center of town try to operate their gardens more on teaching the students what they can do at home to grow a garden,” said Slaughter. “They can use pots. They can use whatever they can find. And then the farther outside of that, we get outside of the city, the more rural and more focused on production we get.”

The Farm to School program is privately funded through the Darr Family Foundation. The school districts partner with the park board through the Sparc program so kids can participate in garden clubs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.