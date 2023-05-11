Stamp Out Hunger returns to the Ozarks Saturday

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is happening on Saturday in Greene and Christian Counties.

Mail carriers encourage you to put non-perishable food items by your mailboxes. It is all part of the nation’s largest single-day food drive. The US Postal Service workers will weigh and deliver the food to local community food banks, like the Ozarks Food Harvest.

The agency hopes to collect more than 2,000 pounds of food this year for local community food banks, pantries, and shelters.

