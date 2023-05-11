Taste of the Ozarks: Cottage Cheese Peanut Butter Ice Cream

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a unique twist on a summertime favorite.

Cottage Cheese Peanut Butter Ice Cream

2 cups cottage cheese

1/2 cup date syrup(or any other sweetener

1/3 cup peanut butter or peanut butter powder

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Taste the mixture and add more sweetener to taste. Pour the mixture into an airtight storage container and freeze for at least three hours. Scoop into dish and top with crumbled peanut butter cups.

The recipe serves 4-6.

