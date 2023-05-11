Taste of the Ozarks: Cottage Cheese Peanut Butter Ice Cream

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a unique twist on a summertime favorite.

Cottage Cheese Peanut Butter Ice Cream

  • 2 cups cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup date syrup(or any other sweetener
  • 1/3 cup peanut butter or peanut butter powder
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Taste the mixture and add more sweetener to taste. Pour the mixture into an airtight storage container and freeze for at least three hours. Scoop into dish and top with crumbled peanut butter cups.

The recipe serves 4-6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
Rain will have ended in most spots by this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and a few storms today
Danika Noble/Diggins, Mo.
Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Cottage Cheese Peanut Butter Ice Cream
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad.
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Lime Poppy Seed Fruit Salad