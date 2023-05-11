Threats close School of the Osage on Thursday

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The School of the Osage will not hold classes Thursday after the district received two separate threats.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the district said they were made aware of a threat being shared on social media but it appeared to be a hoax.

The district posted on its Facebook Page around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday that “For the second time today, we have been made aware of a threat to our schools. This one is different from the one we received earlier today because it references our district specifically and contains a photo of a firearm. No classes will take place in buildings Thursday; we will be utilizing alternate methods of instruction (AMI).”

All buildings will be closed for the day as the district works with local law enforcement.

