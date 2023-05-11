On Your Side Investigation Update: Better Business Bureau revokes Nixa company’s accreditation

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Better Business Bureau revoked a Nixa company’s accreditation.

It’s a company, On Your Side has followed for years. We’re talking about Premiere Exterior Solutions.

Donald and Dottie Weishaupt in Republic paid over $11,000 for new siding. They hired Premiere Exterior Solutions because of the unlimited 50-year warranty on the contract.

About two hours north in Camden County, Amanda Patton says crews with Premiere Exterior Solutions never started the job. She paid them nearly $11,000 in May 2021 to replace her grandmother’s siding.

Richard Gillette runs Premiere Exterior Solutions. Last year in an email to On Your Side, Gillette blamed the pandemic. He apologized to customers for the delays.

This week, these customers still have not heard from Richard Gillette.

Now there’s this alert on his business. The company now has an ‘F’ rating. The Better Business Bureau revoked the accreditation.

“When a company signs up for a BBB accreditation, they agree to address any complaints. They make a good-faith effort to resolve those complaints. They failed to do that. Despite reaching out numerous times, not only did they not address the complaints, but they didn’t respond to BBB’s attempts to contact them,” said Pamela Hernandez with the Better Business Bureau.

About ten years ago, customers say Gillette did the same thing. Back then, he operated a company called Midwest Modern Exteriors. He didn’t return our call then because he was in prison for bank fraud. The indictment reads he overstated his income and altered documents to get personal loans. He transferred some of the funds into his Midwest Modern Exterior’s account. Investigators say he significantly overstated his commission. Proceeds were used to purchase a $142,000 Lamborghini motor vehicle.

After he was released, he got involved with Premiere Exterior Solutions. On Your Side has heard from about a dozen customers who say they’ve had problems. Since our story last fall, two have sued the company and won but have not received refunds. Wednesday morning, On Your Side, reached out to Gillette for comment on the BBB’s alert. We have not heard back.

