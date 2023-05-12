Active early tick season underway across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - April and May are considered to be the early months of tick season across the Ozarks. However, area doctors like Dr. David O. Barbe, a family physician for Mercy out of Mountain Grove, have already seen a fair number of cases involving tick bites.

“People get more active this time of the year as they’re out mushroom hunting and doing other things outdoors,” Barbe said. “As a result of that and after a milder than normal winter, we’re seeing more tick bites this time of year and we’re also expecting a little more aggressive tick season this year.”

While the Deer tick is one of the three common species in the state of Missouri, it’s not known to carry any diseases. The other two common species, the Lone star tick and the Dog tick are known to carry ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, respectively.

Barbe and other doctors are encouraging people to take preventative measures before enjoying the outdoors. One easy way to repel ticks is to use insect repellent with deet on your skin and clothes.

Plus, clothes can be sprayed with permethrin, another effective insect repellent against ticks. Clothes can even be bought pretreated with permethrin and reapplied after repeated washing.

While doctors also say that any areas known to have ticks should be avoided, anyone venturing outdoors can wear long-sleeve shirts and long-leg pants if possible while outdoors. Long sleeves and pants tucked into socks and shoes can limit the number of places a tick can go. After venturing out, Dr. Barbe says tick prevention doesn’t stop there.

“Do a tick check after you’ve come in from activities that may have exposed you to ticks,” Barbe says. “Sometimes, they’re in hard to find or hard to see locations. A shower is usually is pretty effective at removing ticks that have not yet attached.”

If a tick does attach to the body by a bite, Dr. Barbe highly emphasizes proper removal.

“The tick should be grasped at the mouth or head near the surface of the skin as possible with fine tweezers,” Barbe says. “Pull straight out. Don’t twist or turn. Plus, don’t squeeze the body of the tick. It’s actually possible to inject some of the tick’s saliva and potentially infectious organisms from the tick into the surface of the wound.”

After a tick bite, Dr. Barbe and others say the best treatment is to remove the tick and cleanse the area. After that, monitor the bite for a number of days. In most cases, the bite may turn red and show some itching. That can be treated with over-the-counter anti-itch remedies and cool compresses. In those cases, the symptoms will run their course in about a day. Dr. Barbe also cautions others about anything showing beyond one or two days.

“Serious infections, like Rocky Mountain spotted fever or ehrlichiosis, usually take two to four days to present symptoms of fever, rash, body aches and headaches,” Barbe states. “If you start getting sick three or four days after a tick bite, that’s when you need to seek medical attention.”

If medical attention is needed, Dr. Barbe says how fast you treat the bite is important.

“Starting antibiotics soon after the symptoms develop helps stop the disease sooner and is much more effective as a treatment,” Barbe says. “Standard antibiotics are the treatment of choice with different antibiotics for different diseases. Very good treatment options are available.”

More information on Missouri ticks and the diseases they may carry can be found here, courtesy of the University of Missouri Extension. Arkansas tick information can be found here, courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Health. The CDC also has more information on how to prevent tick bites on you, your pets and from being a nuisance in your yard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.