Camden County patrol cars get safety upgrade

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading its vehicles.

The patrol vehicles will include GPS monitors and vehicle maintenance monitors. The technology will improve response time, allowing dispatchers to locate the closest deputy. The monitors will also help enhance deputy safety.

The new equipment is paid out of the sheriff’s office’s general budget.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
Hit and miss storms are forecast for Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Weekend Storms

Latest News

Crime Scene tape
Teen identified as body found in burned truck in Arkansas
Tick bites are on the rise in the Ozarks.
Active early tick season underway across the Ozarks
Camden County patrol cars get safety upgrade
Hit and miss storms are forecast for Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Off and On Weekend Storms