Camden County patrol cars get safety upgrade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading its vehicles.

The patrol vehicles will include GPS monitors and vehicle maintenance monitors. The technology will improve response time, allowing dispatchers to locate the closest deputy. The monitors will also help enhance deputy safety.

The new equipment is paid out of the sheriff’s office’s general budget.

