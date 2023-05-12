City of Norwood, Mo., issues boil water alert

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Norwood issued a boil order alert following a water main break.

The water main break happened as crews installed a storm siren. City leaders did not give a timeframe on when water will return to the city. Crews hope to fix the storm siren by Monday.

The city asks you to boil water before cooking, drinking, or making ice.

The city is bringing water to the city hall for residents to use.

