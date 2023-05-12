‘Destination Discovery’ coming to the Saint Louis Zoo

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo took the wraps off plans for a new experience for children and families. The 2.8 acres will be changed into Destination Discovery.

At this exhibit, participants will be able to explore and play side-by-side with animals, building connections to the natural world. Constructions on the $40 million project will begin next year and should be finished by 2026.

