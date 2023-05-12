Fire protection district in the Ozarks selling its old firehouse

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - Need an old Ozarks firehouse? The Central Crossing Fire Protection District in Shell Knob placed its former headquarters for sale.

After building a new building, the agency realized the old one was in an area the surrounding stations already covered. The station did not offer any benefits for the firefighters. The cost to maintain the building was too much, too.

“So we have a couple of other stations that need some repair and some updates, so the board of directors has some desire to use some of the funds there,” said Chief Rusty Rickard. “We have some apparatus purchases coming up in the long-range plans, some equipment needs and such, so the funds from this will go towards those purchases.”

The district hopes the sale pays for upgrades at other firehouses.

An auction for the firehouse is scheduled for May 26 at 1 p.m.

