Four malnourished horses rescued in Greene County, Mo.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEAR FAIR GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -The owner of four horses could be charged with animal neglect.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the horses were found on Farm Road 187 southwest of Fair Grove on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the horses were malnourished and covered in lice.

The horses range in age from 7 to 17. They are now being cared for at the Humane Society of Missouri.

