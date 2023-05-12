‘I hit it’: Man wins lottery jackpot that’s good for rest of his life

Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more...
Robin Riedel of Hubbard, Oregon, hit a lottery jackpot for life after playing the game for more than 20 years.(Oregon Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (Gray News) - A longtime lottery player in Oregon hit a jackpot that’s good for life.

According to the Oregon Lottery, Robin Riedel has been playing lottery games since 2001 with the philosophy of “It’s not a matter of if, but when” for hitting a jackpot.

And his “when” came on Monday, when he hit the jackpot in the Oregon Lottery’s Win for Life game, earning him a $1,000 check each week for the rest of his life.

Riedel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched more than 20 years ago.

He purchased his winning ticket over the weekend at the Woodburn Liquor Store and learned of his big win Monday night when checking the numbers online.

“I hit it,” he said. “I hit it.”

Riedel said he plans to use the winnings — $52,000 per year — to pay bills, make improvements to a home he purchased three years ago with his wife Debi, and vacation in Saint Lucia to mark the couple’s upcoming wedding anniversary.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” Riedel said. “I’m hoping to retire in another two to three years.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms are possible early Friday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Not Out of the Forecast Yet
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Danika Noble/Diggins, Mo.
Bear sightings begin, again, in the Ozarks

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges
The mobile app can be used by teachers, staff and administrators to communicate with each other...
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo,...
With Missouri ban on gender-affirming care likely, Kansas City Council approves sanctuary status