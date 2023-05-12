InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 19

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An off-duty, hired officer misusing police powers, dragging innocent people from their home without a warrant. Plus, a vulnerability at TSA checkpoints could mean more shootings at airports. Brendan Keefe reports. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

No-Knock Raid: Underpaid law enforcement officers rely on extra jobs for private companies in their police uniforms in order to pay the bills. Sometimes their private employers ask them to use — or ignore — the law to help their businesses. This story looks at a case where an off-duty, hired officer uses police powers at the wrong house.

Airport Security: A gunman was able to reach into his bag during secondary screening, retrieve his pistol, and open fire inside Atlanta’s airport in the secure area. How did this happen? We have the body cams and surveillance video. Some airports nationwide have these barriers – others don’t.

Cigarette Butt Closes Cold Case: A gruesome murder that gripped the nation. A mourning family breathes a sigh of relief. After more than 50 years Rita Curran’s cold case is finally closed. Darren Perron has the story.

Wrongful Murder Conviction: Since 1989, more than 3,000 people have had their convictions reversed, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Black Americans make up less than 14% of the U.S. population, but according to the registry they make up more than 50% of the listed exonerations.

Angie Ricono introduces us to two men who were wrongly imprisoned and formed a brotherhood while fighting to prove their innocence.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
A few storms may redevelop in the western Ozarks by midday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through the weekend

Latest News

Hospitals in the Ozarks add more security following cyberattacks across the country.
Hospitals in the Ozarks adding more security following cyberattacks across the country
Missouri lawmakers pass first-ever distracted driving law
Fire protection district in the Ozarks is selling its old firehouse.
Fire protection district in the Ozarks selling its old firehouse
Fire protection district in the Ozarks selling its old firehouse
Tick bites on the rise in the Ozarks