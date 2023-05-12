May is Missouri Beef Month; how you can support farmers in the Ozarks

(KY3)
By Savannah Harrison
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May is Missouri Beef Month, and there are plenty of ways you can support local farmers to celebrate the month-long holiday.

Governor Mike Parson declared it Missouri Beef Month at the beginning of the month.

According to his proclamation, Missouri farmers and ranchers are a driving force in the state’s economy. The state maintains nearly four million head of cattle annually on more than 50,000 farms. This major feat boosts the economy and creates tens of thousands of jobs for the state.

Missouri is one of the biggest exporters of beef in the nation, and May is a great time to celebrate and thank a farmer according to Tom Kissee, the owner of Springfield Livestock Marketing Center.

“I just think it’s great that we support it and raise awareness for how many cattle there are here in our country,” said Kissee. “What it really means to Southwest Missouri families. This is their livelihood, and they do a great job at it.”

There are plenty of great ways to celebrate Missouri Beef Month. You can shop locally for beef. Whether that be at a farmers market, from the farmer directly, or from a processing plant, buying local gives back to the economy.

Along with that, just supporting local farmers is a great way to give back.

“I think you just need to be positive about your neighbors raising beef and support them. Either at a local farmers market or also local processing plants that sell beef,” said Kissee. “But there’s a lot of beef raised right here, and there’s no use to go anywhere else.”

Beef Month runs for the whole month of May, so there’s a whole month to support beef farmers and what they do for the state’s economy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident
Missouri Highway Patrol says woman jumped out of truck, hit and killed by car in Hickory County
Reduced speed in a work zone
Fact Finders: Do you need to reduce speed in work zones when workers are not there?
Police are investigating the death of a man at a Springfield park.
Police say man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at park in Springfield, Mo.
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail

Latest News

Chief Paul Williams says officers on overtime are patrolling hot-spots and it’s funded by...
Springfield Police Department steps up patrols in north Springfield neighborhoods
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure during the...
SCHEDULE RELEASE: NFL releases 2023-2024 Kansas City Chiefs schedule
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol walks out of the dugout after designated hitter...
Last-place St. Louis Cardinals trying to find their way
The mobile app can be used by teachers, staff and administrators to communicate with each other...
Governor offers a free mobile app to help Missouri public schools during times of emergency