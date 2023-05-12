Missouri legislature passes hands free bill to combat distracted driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - May 13th marks the two-year anniversary since Stephany Bening lost her husband in an accident caused by a distracted driver on I-49.

In a heartfelt interview, Bening shares her memories of that fateful day and the impact it had on her family.

“I just remember being at the scene of the accident,” said Bening. “And the first couple of questions that my kids asked me was, you know, my daughter’s first question was who’s going to take care of us? I’ve been a stay at home mom and volunteered at my kids’ school. And so her concern was legit. My son’s first question was ‘Who’s going to teach me to drive the johnboat? Dad said he would teach me, but now he’s gone...’ to both of those questions. I just said ‘I don’t know guys, but I do know that God is with us.’”

The pain and loss suffered by Bening’s family have fueled her determination to fight for change. The recently passed bill, known as the Siddens-Bening Hands Free Law, is named in part to honor her late husband.

The new law would require all drivers to utilize hands-free cell phone features while behind the wheel.

When asked about the law, Bening expresses her disbelief that Missouri did not already have legislation in place to combat distracted driving.

“I think everyone’s appalled,” said Bening. “And to be very honest with you, I thought Missouri had something in place. It wasn’t until my husband was killed that I realized that we didn’t even have a law on the books, I had no idea.”

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole echoes the sentiments shared by Bening, stating that distracted driving has become an epidemic. While Sheriff Cole is relieved to finally see legislation addressing the issue, he clarifies that law enforcement officers in Missouri cannot pull over drivers solely for distracted driving.

“Anytime that I observed you speeding, I can stop you for that,” said Sheriff Cole. “If I observe you driving down the roadway, and you’ve got your cell phone up in front of your face, and you’re texting and driving, I can’t stop you for that.”

To initiate a traffic stop, officers must witness another offense, such as speeding or crossing the center line with the ability to add a texting and driving offense separately.

Bening believes that its passage is a step in the right direction. She hopes that her family’s tragic experience will serve as a catalyst for change and raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

“I think we can really see future generations impacted by this forever,” said Bening. “I want my kids to understand that even in tragedy that we can use our story to change history. And we don’t have to be victims, but we can be victors,” Benning passionately asserts.

The bill now waits for Governor Mike Parson’s signature. The law would go into effect August 28th, but because they want to make sure everyone knows about it first warnings will be handed out until January of 2025 then they will start with tickets and fines.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.