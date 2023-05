MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-car crash has stopped traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon.

According to MoDOT, All westbound lanes are closed at mile-marker 41.

MoDOT says traffic will be backed up for a couple of hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.