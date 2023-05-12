New pedestrian underpass opens on Missouri State University campus
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pedestrian underpass opened on the campus of Missouri State University.
The walkway beneath Grand Street connects nearly 1,400 parking spots to campus. The ADA-approved walkway includes upgraded sidewalks, lighting, a ramp system on the south side of the underpass, and an elevator on the north side.
The project cost $6.5 million, nearly $2 million more than budgeted. MSU President Clif Smart says the pandemic spiked the price of supplies. Bad weather led to flooding issues during the construction.
