New pedestrian underpass opens on Missouri State University campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new pedestrian underpass opened on the campus of Missouri State University.

The walkway beneath Grand Street connects nearly 1,400 parking spots to campus. The ADA-approved walkway includes upgraded sidewalks, lighting, a ramp system on the south side of the underpass, and an elevator on the north side.

The project cost $6.5 million, nearly $2 million more than budgeted. MSU President Clif Smart says the pandemic spiked the price of supplies. Bad weather led to flooding issues during the construction.

