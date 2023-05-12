Ozarks hospitals explain how they are ready for potential cyber attacks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark area hospital staff said they are ready and keeping our information private.

Mercy and here at CoxHealth did not want to speak with us on camera. CoxHealth sent a statement saying cyber security is always a top priority.

Administrator Sherry Montileone at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar said it is pumping more and more money into computer security because they’ve seen attacks hit close to home.

“It’s probably our number one priority,” Montileone. “It is something we work on literally every day.”

Montileone said cyberattacks are worrisome.

“It could happen at any moment to any business,” said Montileone. “It happens all the time.”

She said they hadn’t experienced any significant cyber attacks. Partners they work with have.

“The system was down for six weeks, and to me, that was an eye opener that a really rich company, cloud-based, can still be down for that long,” said Montileone.

She said the hospital is constantly reviewing new technology and threats.

“We literally block about 90% of the email that comes into the network because it is spam or a phishing attack,” said Montileone.

Montileone said it goes all day.

“Even though we have tools that would identify a threat, we pay them money and and basically have virus snipers that are on our network all the time, looking out for us,” said Montileone.

She assures patients their data is safe.

“We have probably 40 different products that cover everything from physical security to firewalls to endpoint protection,” said Montileone.

In Coxheath’s statement, they also say they have a dedicated cybersecurity department.

They say they evaluate and adjust their security strategy based on input from the federal government and computer experts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.